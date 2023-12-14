LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Lee Canyon is ready to open its beginner slope for the season.

The resort said starting on Friday it will open Rabbit Peak 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lee Canyon announced on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon, “Snowmaking operations will continue for the upper terrain as long as Mother Nature continues to cooperate with us and sends more cold nights our way!”

Bluebird and an additional lift and terrain are expected to open as soon as possible, according to the resort.