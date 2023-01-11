LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a closure Tuesday due to heavy snow and avalanche mitigation, Lee Canyon opened to the public for skiing and snowboarding Wednesday.

According to the Lee Canyon website, the storm blanketed Lee Canyon with 24 to 26 inches of fresh snow. “Rabbit Peak and Bluebird chairs will open this morning – Sherwood chair delayed with anticipated afternoon opening.”

Lee Canyon’s standard operating hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the parking lot opened shortly at 9:07 a.m. a little more than 10 minutes after a Howitzer mission was completed for avalanche control.

You may be required to have chains or a 4-wheel drive to go onto the mountain. Be sure to check road conditions at this link.

There is another system expected to roll into the area bringing more snow over the weekend.