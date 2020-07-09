Lee Canyon reopens to summer operations to just in time for excessive heat warning this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the massive Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston, Lee Canyon is reopening to its summer hours of operation. The announcement comes at a perfect time too because an excessive heat warning is in effect for the Las Vegas valley this weekend, so people wanting to do some outdoor activities can head up to the mountain to cool off.

The National Weather Service forecasts that in some parts of the valley, temperatures will reach 114 degrees!

Lee Canyon summer operation hours will start Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. Lee Canyon’s base area is at 8,510 feet above sea level, and temperatures are expected to be in the high 70s Friday through Sunday, with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Activities open this weekend include scenic chairlift rides, disc golf, archery, and hiking on the nearby Bristlecone Trail. People can also kick back on the deck of Hillside Lodge and take in the views while enjoying a burger or other favorite menu items from the Bighorn Grill or a snack from the Brewin’ Burro coffeehouse.

But don’t forget to wear your masks! Following Governor Sisolak’s directive, Lee Canyon says guests must wear facemasks and abide by Lee Canyon’s social distancing protocol. For more information, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.