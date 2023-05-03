LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sale of the Lee Canyon ski area to new owners means new pricing and programs, and the resort is already offering an early bird discount for the 2023-2024 season with passes starting at $99.
But the biggest news might be that kids 12 and younger will be able to ski for free with the “Power Kids” season pass, which also includes mountain bike lift access for the 2023 bike park season.
Some of the annual passes provide access to Mountain Capital Partners’ other ski areas and bike parks — an added bonus for people who travel. Among those properties: Brian Head Resort in southern Utah and the Arizona Snowbowl near Flagstaff.
“For 60 years, Lee Canyon has been Las Vegas’ backyard escape. Now, as one of MCP’s Power Pass mountains, we can empower more residents than ever to discover skiing and boarding,” Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing, said. “As a parent, I know the value of getting kids outdoors early. Our Power Kids will inspire an entirely new generation of outdoor enthusiasts in Las Vegas.”
For details on rates, go to https://www.leecanyonlv.com/.
Among the passes that are now offered:
- Power Pass: (currently $749) Unlimited access to Lee Canyon and eight other ski areas along with Spider Mountain, the nation’s only year-round, lift-served bike park in Burnett, Tex. Six discounted tickets. In addition to Spider Mountain, passes purchased before June 2 receive three bonus days at Lee Canyon, Purgatory, Brian Head and Pajarito bike parks.
- 12-Day Power Pass: (currently $549) Guests receive 12 total days shared between Lee Canyon, Purgatory, and Snowbowl, with holiday blackout dates. Unlimited access to seven Power Pass mountains, including Brian Head, with no holiday restrictions. Passholders can purchase additional daily tickets at a discount.
- 4-Day Power Pass: (currently $299)Four total days shared between Lee Canyon, Purgatory, Snowbowl, Brian Head and Spider Mountain with holiday blackout dates. Unlimited access at New Mexico resorts and Hesperus in Colorado, along with restricted access to Nordic Valley and Willamette Pass. Four Day Power Pass holders can purchase additional daily tickets at a discount.
- Power Kids: Free season pass for kids ages 12 and younger. It includes unlimited skiing for the 2023/2024 winter season, unlimited mountain bike uplift access for the 2023 bike park season, and, year-round, unlimited access at Spider Mountain Bike Park through April 30, 2024. No blackout dates and no other purchases are required.