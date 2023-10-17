LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been two months since Tropical Storm Hilary blew through Mount Charleston and Spring Mountains causing Lee Canyon to close early during the summer season.

Jim Seely, the marketing director at Lee Canyon said crews and local agencies have been hard at work cleaning up and making repairs.

“In the very beginning, there was a lot of debris removal,” Seely explained. “We had a lot of specialized equipment up here. Heavy machinery just hauling heavy debris that came near the chair lifts as well as erosion. We had to put erosion controls back into place after a considerable amount of rainfall within a short amount of time. It was around more than 10 inches within 48 hours or so.”

Now that work is complete, general manager Dan Hooper said they’re back to their regular routine of seasonal preparation, which includes filling 150 job positions.

“Anything from ski and snowboard instructors through food and beverage staff and guest service staff. A whole different range of things. It’s not just for people who ski and snowboard. We have a very relaxed environment, very different than working down in the valley,” Hooper said.

Hooper said outdoor recreation has increased in Nevada, and Lee Canyon is keeping up with the growth.

“We saw recently that the outdoor industry contributes almost 5 billion dollars to the economy in this state and for us to be able to be part of providing those opportunities for those who live locally and those who visit us,” he added.

Lee Canyon is on track to open in time for the winter season, with the hope Mother Nature will bring cooler temperatures and snow to the mountain.

“There’s still a way to go until we hit those optimal temperatures at night,” Seely added. “We do want to stay below freezing for a considerable amount of time like 6 hours or so before we start making snow, so we’re watching those temperatures, we’re watching that forecast and getting all that equipment ready to go.”

Depending on weather conditions, Seely said Lee Canyon may open from late November to early December, which is their typical time frame.

Although road repairs have been completed on Lee Canyon Road also known as State Route 156, the road remains closed to clear debris.

Those interested in applying for jobs at Lee Canyon can click on this link.