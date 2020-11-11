Lee Canyon plan for new attractions cleared by US Forest Service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An environmental impact statement has been cleared by the U.S. Forest Service, and Lee Canyon’s planned expansion is on track.

Among the new attractions Lee Canyon plans to add are mountain biking trails, additional ski/snowboarding terrain and parking.

“The authorization of improvements at Lee Canyon is a win for local outdoor recreation and the environment,” said Dan Hooper, Lee Canyon’s general manager.

A news release from Lee Canyon said timelines for the additions are not yet in place.

Officials note that as Las Vegas continues to grow, locals are more interested than ever in outdoor recreation in both summer and winter.

“A part of Lee Canyon’s core values and Play Forever commitment is to be stewards of the mountain. And to ensure our community that when they recreate at Lee Canyon, they’re doing so responsibly,” added Hooper.