Lee Canyon opens runs for skiing, snowboarding season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon opened for the season today, according to the resort’s Facebook page.

“We are fully booked,” the resort says in its announcement:

Lifts were scheduled to begin running at 9 a.m., and resort officials expect all chairlifts to be open.

The resort has been making snow, and reports a 10-inch base with a total of 16 inches on Rabbit Peak.

Requirements for making a reservation and more information about season passes, day-use tickets and rental equipment is available on the Lee Canyon website: https://www.leecanyonlv.com/

Parking reservations are also required.