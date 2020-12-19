Lee Canyon officials stress safety as locals hit the slopes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four inches of snow fell Thursday night, making reservations for the next three days sky rocket at Lee Canyon Ski Lodge.

People enjoyed the snow as a nice escape from the desert city life and skiers and snowboarders enjoyed the powdered day, shredding the slopes while maintaining their distance.

It’s a different year at Lee Canyon Ski Lodge as the precautions winter visitors must take are vital to staying safe.

8 News Now spoke to some snow enthusiasts to get their take on the precautions this year.

“Lee Canyon, they are handling it very well with the hand sanitizer and requiring the mask and the social distancing, I think it’s pretty safe here,” skier Lauren Army said.

“It’s tough, but I’m glad they could stay open especially during this time. I’m glad that I see everyone is wearing their mask and being safe. I think that people definitely know that there is a pandemic going on and they want to social distance,” snowboarder Justin Vargas said.

Marketing Director Jim Seeley acknowledged the fact that during these winter months is when we need to be the safest right now.

“It’s important that visitors make parking reservations and making sure that they have a lift ticket or are a season pass holder. That’s another way we are able to control our capacity. Guests and employees are wearing masks and we are promoting physical distancing and obviously when going on the chair lift, you must go up with the person you came with or go solo,” Seely said.

Another extremely important factor is making sure their dining area is sanitized and limited to 25% capacity.