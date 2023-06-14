Bikes are transported up the mountain on the Lee Canyon Bluebird lift on Thursday, Aug. 18. (Courtesy, Lee Canyon)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mountain bike park at Lee Canyon is opening for the season on Friday.

Season lift passes are on sale online for $299, but single-day prices are not listed yet on the Lee Canyon website. Day passes will be available online by Friday.

Lift access is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The park, in its second year of operation, will open this season with one intermediate (blue) and one expert (black) trail. The park’s first trail rated for beginners (green) is expected to open later this summer.

Helmets are required. Bike rentals are available for adults, but equipment for younger riders isn’t available yet.

Bikes are restricted to the trails and violators will be expelled from the resort, according to the website. E-bikes are not allowed under U.S. Forest Service rules.

Lee Canyon was bought by Mountain Capital Partners in April, and pass packages offer access to some of the company’s other mountain bike parks — including Brian Head Resort in Utah.

The company offers a free pass for children 12 and under.

Lee Canyon is about 50 miles from Las Vegas, about 30 miles north on U.S. 95 to the Lee Canyon exit, and then up the mountain.