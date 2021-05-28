Lee Canyon kicks off summer season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the weather looking to be wonderful this weekend, most likely you are planning something outdoors.

If you are thinking about heading to the Mt. Charleston area, you may want to start early.

Drive an hour outside of Las Vegas and you can find Lee Canyon. Lee Canyon officially kicks off its summer season this weekend.

“There are activities for everyone, obviously just hiking along the trail is always fun,” said Lee Canyon Marketing Director Jim Seely. “Obviously with the pandemic, people were cooped up and outdoors was definitely an outlet.”

The Outdoor Industry Association reports last year, more than 8 million people went hiking and enjoyed experiences outdoors.

So, Lee Canyon is ready to welcome those people back, offering scenic chair rides, horseshoe throwing, disc golf, and new this year, axe throwing. There are even instructors on hand to teach you how it is done.

Given how busy it is expected to be, you are asked to be respectful and do not leave trash behind.

“We are promoters of outdoor recreation, and we also promote the leave no trace lifestyle so pack it in pack it out,” Seely said.

Lee Canyon is open Friday through Sunday. This summer season will run until Labor Day.