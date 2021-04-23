Lee Canyon kicks off first-ever spring season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After extending its winter season a couple weeks, Lee Canyon has decided to extend it indefinitely creating what they are calling, “spring season.”

This is something that has never been done before on the mountain.

“For this season we just want to be here for the community,” said Jim Seely, Marketing Director for Lee Canyon. “We want to be a place where people can come and escape.”

Lee Canyon is open for spring.

While they resume business for summer starting Memorial Day, they decided to remain open after extending the winter season as a way for people to enjoy the great outdoors.

“When it’s warmer down in the valley, it’s cooler up here. So, it’s nice to get out, walk around and just enjoy nature really,” said local Matthew Anhalt.

“We’ll have limited activities, but we are here for everyone to go hiking, the chair rides, pre-season disc-golf,” Seely said. “This is the first time we are offering scenic chair rides with a snowy experience. Where you can see the snow on the mountains.”

Masks are a must as Lee Canyon continues to follow Clark County guidelines, but this time, unlike in the winter months, there is no need to make a reservation.

“I’ve been here almost 10 years and my parents have never been up here to Mount Charleston,” Anhalt said. “So, we figured since the weather is really nice today, it would be a good opportunity to come up.”

Lee Canyon is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Along with the activities mentioned, their dining and apparel shops will all be open too.