LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon will host a spring season of three-day weekends featuring several activities starting April 22.

The resort will be open Friday through Sunday and will offer activities like chairlift rides, axe throwing, a limited disc golf course, and dining at Bighorn Grill and Brewin Burro.

Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and parking is free.

“In Las Vegas, the demand to recreate outside is not slowing down. It’s inspiring to see families and friends appreciating the Spring Mountains,” said Lee Canyon’s director of marketing Jim Seely. “We believe spending time outdoors promotes better physical and mental health. By offering activities in the spring and fall seasons, more people can reap those benefits.”

For more details, visit this link.

Lee Canyon’s summer season will kick off Memorial Day weekend, and construction on its downhill mountain bike park will start this summer with first trails opening in August.