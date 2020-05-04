Lee Canyon honors guests 2019/20 purchases with Passholder Promise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the 2019/2020 ski season, shutting down resorts nationwide. Lee Canyon is working to ensure next season makes up for the pause with its Passholder Promise.

The Passholder Promise offers credit vouchers to this past season and multi-day passholders. Credits will also be offered for purchases that were made in advance, including individual day tickets and lessons.

Vouchers will equate with the type of pass product guests purchased and are applicable to 2020/21 season pass or the youth development program.

But that’s not all! Lee Canyon also has a few new offerings to make season unforgettable, including:

First-ever season pass payment plan

Extension of the resort’s loyalty rate to July 15, 2020

Price freeze on 2020/21 season pass products

Peace-of–mind refund policy, which allows the full refund of pre-season pass purchases on or before November 20, 2020

According to a news release, Ride Local card holders from this past season who renew for next season will get a bonus week at the end of this next ski season.

“Lee Canyon’s Passholder Promise offers support to our community by minimizing financial risk in this extraordinary time,” said Dan Hooper, general manager of Lee Canyon in the release. “While this approach does not eliminate the uncertainty Las Vegas faces because of COVID-19, it does allow guests to lock in our best rates, spread payments over time, and purchase with confidence.”

The resort said it should be open for summer operations, pending Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directives.