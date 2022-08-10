LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lee Canyon is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new downhill mountain bike park, Thursday, Aug 18, at the base of the Bluebird chairlift that serves the park.

At the event, Lee Canyon will announce the date of the park’s public soft opening.

Lee Canyon will continue to add trails during the fall season so that by completion, which is expected in the summer of 2023, the park will offer 12 miles of beginner, intermediate, and advanced mountain biking terrain, including excavated and jump trails and single track. Next summer, Lee Canyon will offer mountain bike and gear rentals.

Immediately following the ribbon-cutting, six local mountain bikers will be the first to officially ride the

park’s trails. Mountain bikers include Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, North Las Vegas

Councilman Scott Black, SNVBC President Keely Brooks, Save Red Rock President Heather Fisher, Rob

Hutchinson, Southern Nevada Mountain Bike Association board member, and local mountain biker Ami

Moreno Kempf