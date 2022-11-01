LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With colder temperatures on the way and a large number of unsheltered unaccompanied youth in Nevada, Lee Canyon is holding its fifth annual Spread The Warmth Coat and Sock Drive.

According to the Nevada Homeless Alliance, by region, Las Vegas has the second highest rate of unsheltered unaccompanied youth in the country. In winter months like December and January, overnight lows in Las Vegas can dip into the 30s which causes unsheltered youth to face the added challenge of staying warm, according to Lee Canyon.

To help aid unsheltered youth, Lee Canyon is expanding its annual Spread the Warmth Coat and Sock Drive supporting Project 150 by partnering with other local outdoor recreation businesses to make donating easier.

Through Nov. 12, people can donate new socks or gently used or new coats sized for high school-aged youth. Donation bins are located in the lobby of Hillside Lodge at Lee Canyon and partner locations including:

Las Vegas Cyclery (10575 Discovery Dr.)

Powder and Sun (4555 S Fort Apache Rd.)

REI Boca Park (710 S. Rampart Blvd.)

Southwest Bikes (7290 W Azure Dr #110)

REI Green Valley (2220 Village Walk Dr. Ste. 150)

The Pad Climbing Gym (7585 Commercial Way Ste. J)

“On any night, 92% of unhoused youth in Clark County go unsheltered,” said Project 150’s

Executive Director Kelli Kristo. “It’s a staggering number any time of year, but the winter months

provide more dire circumstances. Project 150 relies on drives like Lee Canyon’s Spread the Warmth to provide kids with necessities like warm coats and socks.”

Lee Canyon will be open from Friday through Sunday and donations will be accepted until Nov. 12.

“High school students who are unsheltered have an unfair burden to carry. As a community, we can lessen that,” said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing. “Lee Canyon encourages the local outdoor community to participate in this year’s drive. Project 150 is doing vital work.”

The Spread the Warmth Coat and Sock Drive is part of its Play Forever initiative supporting the local community and environment.