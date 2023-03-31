LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon resort, about 50 miles northwest of Las Vegas, is extending its ski and snowboard season through the end of April because of the record-setting snowfall this season.

As of Friday, the resort has received more than 262 inches of snow, surpassing the previous record set in 2005 of 255 inches.

Little Air and Style Competition. (Credit: Lee Canyon)

The resort will end its daily winter operations on Sunday, April 9 but announced Friday it will launch Spring Sessions, a series of three-day weekends of skiing and snowboarding starting Friday, April 14 and ending on Sunday, April 30. Typically, the season ends on Easter.

“It’s been a record-setting season all around, snowfall, skier visits, and fun,” Lee

Canyon’s director of marketing Jim Seely said. “Spring means warmer daytime temperatures, so it’s also the perfect time to learn to ski and snowboard. We encourage everyone to get out and take part in this historic season.”

Daily passes for Fridays will cost $25 and $29 for Saturdays and Sundays. Season passes will be honored during those weekends.

Lee Canyon’s final weekend of daily operations is being billed as a “Feel Good Weekender” and tickets will be $25 from April 7 through April 9 and $5 of every ticket will be donated to High Fives, a non-profit that helps mountain athletes recovering from life-altering injuries. You can find more information at this link.