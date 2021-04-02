Lee Canyon extends its winter season thanks to March snowfall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Skiers and snowboarders are getting an extended winter season at Lee Canyon thanks to 50 inches of snowfall in March.
The resort, which planned to end the season on April 4, announced it will remain open Fridays through Sundays on April 9 – 11 and April 16 – 18 with additional weekends to be added on a rolling basis.
You can get more information on the resort and its activities at this link.
Here is a breakdown of times for some of the events:
- Skiing/Snowboarding on Bluebird Chairlift from 10am – 4pm.
- Scenic Chair rides on Sherwood Chairlift from 10am – 4:45pm.
- Rabbit Peak will not be running. No beginner terrain available.
- Parking reservation requirements will remain the same, on-site parking reservations may be accepted if space is available.
- All 20/21 Season Passes will have no blackouts/restrictions. For example, 20/21 Weekday Warrior passes is accepted Friday-Sunday.
- 20/21 Ride Local Reloads will be priced at only $29.
- Lift Tickets will be priced at only $39.
- Rentals and lessons will be unavailable.
- All Restaurants will be open. Hours may vary due to business volume.