Lee Canyon extends its winter season thanks to March snowfall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Skiers and snowboarders are getting an extended winter season at Lee Canyon thanks to 50 inches of snowfall in March.

The resort, which planned to end the season on April 4, announced it will remain open Fridays through Sundays on April 9 – 11 and April 16 – 18 with additional weekends to be added on a rolling basis.

ANNOUNCING SPRING SESSIONS



To support our loyal 20/21 season passholders, we are thrilled to announce Lee Canyon's 20/21 winter season will be extended into our first-ever Spring Session weekends! ❄😮❄



Please visit our event page below for all details!https://t.co/VGJssvoUzM pic.twitter.com/19G6wVHmzX — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) April 2, 2021

