LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon Ski Resort said Saturday it is extending its season to May 14, making this the longest season for the winter getaway in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

The resort posted on Twitter its support for the Golden Knights — Game 2 of the team’s Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers is Saturday at T-Mobile Arena — and that skiing and snowboarding will run through May 14.

“It’s now officially Lee’s longest season on record. Come celebrate,” the post said.

Last Saturday (April 29), the resort announced its first bonus spring sessions after a season of record snowfall. In that announcement, Lee Canyon said no beginner terrain would be available with only the BlueBird Chair (intermediate) open.

More information, including the cost of lift passes, is at the Lee Canyon website.