LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to a post on Instagram from Lee Canyon, the opening of the lifts in the area Wednesday will be delayed until 10:00 a.m.

“Last night we got 18+ inches of new snow & it’s still coming down,” said the post at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday. “Please stay tuned for updates, as we continue to work on snow removal & mitigation.”

According to 8 News Now forecasters, the area received 18 inches of snow in 24 hours, and 19 inches of snow in 48 hours, and the delay is likely due to avalanche mitigation.

A live webcam is available on Lee Canyon’s website where visitors can monitor the conditions on the mountain.