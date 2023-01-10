LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon is closed to the public Tuesday so snow safety work and avalanche mitigation can take place safely, according to an Instagram post by the ski and snowboard resort.

The message was posted around 7 a.m. and said:

“After initial snow safety assessments, Lee Canyon has made the difficult decision to close all operations today Jan 10th due to the significant amount of snow safety work and avalanche mitigation that needs to be completed. Our closure will include our parking and base area and all trails and gates to ensure the safety of our team members and visitors.”

A hiker on Mount Charleston died in a backcountry avalanche Monday. The avalanche happened on the Mummy Spring Trail in a wooded area. Lee Canyon is separate from the Mummy Spring Trail but the Spring Mountains received more than a foot of fresh snow on Monday and more snow is possible Tuesday. There is a winter warning in effect for the mountains.

According to Lee Canyon, anyone who pre-purchased products for Jan. 10 will be refunded automatically. Anyone with questions can send an email to: info@leecanyonlv.com.