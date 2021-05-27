Lee Canyon announces summer activity lineup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon announced its lineup of summer activities for 2021, which now includes a sport growing in popularity, axe-throwing.

Lee Canyon says they offer a safe and fun environment for people to learn the proper technique to throw an axe. Guests must be 8 years old or older and wear closed-toed shoes.

A 60-minute axe-throwing session includes a brief training and costs $29 per person. There are two lanes available, serving groups of either two or four people per session.

Other summer activities include:

ARCHERY 30-minute sessions with gear $19 per person; 9 years old and up.

30-minute sessions with gear $19 per person; 9 years old and up. DISC GOLF COURSE 18-hole course, rentals are $19 for adults, $14 for kids age 12 and under. Disc golf season pass: $50

18-hole course, rentals are $19 for adults, $14 for kids age 12 and under. Disc golf season pass: $50 HIKING + DINE HIKE & DINE Hikers on the nearby Bristlecone Trail love a post-hike lunch or après-hike cocktail on the deck at Lee Canyon. Other base-area dining options include The Brewin Burro coffee shop inside Hillside Lodge and the Bighorn Grill restaurant.

Hikers on the nearby Bristlecone Trail love a post-hike lunch or après-hike cocktail on the deck at Lee Canyon. Other base-area dining options include The Brewin Burro coffee shop inside Hillside Lodge and the Bighorn Grill restaurant. SCENIC CHAIRLIFT RIDES Offered on the Sherwood chair; $8 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under. Winter pass holders get one complimentary chairlift ride per day by showing their season pass.

Offered on the Sherwood chair; $8 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under. Winter pass holders get one complimentary chairlift ride per day by showing their season pass. MINI SKATE RAMP Open to people of all ages and ability levels, the “mini” skate ramp is free, but guests must bring their boards.

As a reminder, parking is free and first-come, first-served and dogs must be kept on a leash.