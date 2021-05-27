Lee Canyon announces summer activity lineup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon announced its lineup of summer activities for 2021, which now includes a sport growing in popularity, axe-throwing.
Lee Canyon says they offer a safe and fun environment for people to learn the proper technique to throw an axe. Guests must be 8 years old or older and wear closed-toed shoes.
A 60-minute axe-throwing session includes a brief training and costs $29 per person. There are two lanes available, serving groups of either two or four people per session.
Other summer activities include:
- ARCHERY 30-minute sessions with gear $19 per person; 9 years old and up.
- DISC GOLF COURSE 18-hole course, rentals are $19 for adults, $14 for kids age 12 and under. Disc golf season pass: $50
- HIKING + DINE HIKE & DINE Hikers on the nearby Bristlecone Trail love a post-hike lunch or après-hike cocktail on the deck at Lee Canyon. Other base-area dining options include The Brewin Burro coffee shop inside Hillside Lodge and the Bighorn Grill restaurant.
- SCENIC CHAIRLIFT RIDES Offered on the Sherwood chair; $8 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under. Winter pass holders get one complimentary chairlift ride per day by showing their season pass.
- MINI SKATE RAMP Open to people of all ages and ability levels, the “mini” skate ramp is free, but guests must bring their boards.
As a reminder, parking is free and first-come, first-served and dogs must be kept on a leash.