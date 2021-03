LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The winter season will come to an end at Lee Canyon in a few weeks. The resort announced the last day will be Sunday, April 4.

In the past 24 hours, the resort got five inches of fresh snow. You can get more information on the resort and its activities at this link.

To mark the final weekend, lift tickets will be $25 and $5 of every sale will be donated to the High Fives Foundation which is non-profit supporting mountain sports athletes with life-altering injuries.