LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon is adding a new quad chairlift, a 500-foot conveyor lift and 450 new parking spots as the 2023-24 winter season approaches.

It’s a combined $7 million addition to Lee Canyon.

The Ponderosa chairlift will serve intermediate runs Foxtail Alley, Limber Pine Lane and Bonanza Ridge on the southeast side of the mountain. The 500-foot Sunkid “magic carpet” conveyor will help transport skiers from the Rabbit Peak chairlift area.

The combination of the new lift and the conveyor will help distribute skiers to the lower-elevation intermediate runs. “The three trails are ideal for skiers/riders progressing from beginner to intermediate terrain,” according to a Wednesday news release.

“This is an investment in Lee Canyon’s guest experience,” Lee Canyon general manager Dan Hooper said. “The Ponderosa chair makes popular trails easy to reach while also allowing skiers/riders to be more disbursed throughout the property, especially families whose kids are skiing free with our Power Kids pass.”

The new 450-stall parking area is near the Ponderosa chair and the Rabbit Peak area, used by first-time skiers/riders, beginners and children.

(Map courtesy Lee Canyon)

(Map courtesy Lee Canyon)

Construction at Lee Canyon. (Photo: Lee Canyon)

(Photo: Lee Canyon)

“Lee Canyon is seeing more visitors, especially first-time and youth skiers and snowboarders. Collectively, these investments mean we can better serve the needs of those populations,” Hooper said.

Lee Canyon was purchased by Mountain Capital Partners earlier this year. The company also owns Brian Head Resort in Utah, as well as Nordic Valley Resort in Eden, Utah, the Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort in Taos, New Mexico.

Since taking over, the company has introduced new pricing programs that allow season pass holders to use the company’s other ski areas.

A news release adds that winter season passes for Lee Canyon are at thir lowest price point of the year through Friday, Aug. 4.

If you haven’t been to Lee Canyon recently, a new ski lodge opened in 2019. The 10,000-square-foot ski-in-ski-out Hillside Lodge also features the Bristlecone Bar and Brewin’ Burro coffeehouse.

Lee Canyon continues to expand its mountain bike park for summer recreation, with some trails now open and a beginner trail expected to open next year.