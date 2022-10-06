LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LeBron James and the LA Lakers are in Las Vegas for some preseason games but it’s what James said after Wednesday night’s game that has people talking.

The LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns faced off in a preseason game last night inside the T-Mobile arena. During the post-game interview, James let NBA Commissioner Adam Silver know his interest in owning a Las Vegas team.

He said Las Vegas has “the best fanbase in the world” and that he would “love to bring a team to Vegas at some point.”

James said Silver is out of the country but sees all NBA player interviews. In the past, Silver has said one of the concerns about expansion is the “potential dilution of talent.”

The Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday night. The tipoff is at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $43.