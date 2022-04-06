LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Golden Knights-themed event at Leavitt Middle School gave students the chance to brush up on their street hockey skills.

The staff at the school held the Special Olympics event on Wednesday. Megan Crier is the Student Council Advisor and says the goal was to help integrate both special and general educations students.

“Putting something on locally at our school was our challenge. So making sure those communities know each other, get to be able to work together, and realize that it doesn’t matter who you are, we’re still students here at Leavitt and that was important for us,” said Crier.

Teachers also say they hope to continue holding events such as the Special Olympics in an effort to foster important friendships early on in students lives.