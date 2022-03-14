LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you leave lights or the TV on when you sleep? It’s estimated that about 40% of people do, and new research suggests that it’s bad for your heart.

According to a study from Northwestern Medicine, being exposed to even moderate light when you’re getting some shut-eye can harm cardiovascular function and increase insulin resistance, which are risk factors for heart disease and diabetes.

“When you’re sleeping with the lights on, your heart rate goes up during the entire night while you’re sleeping. And then the next day, your glucose measurements showed that more insulin had to be secreted to be able to bring your glucose to a normal level,” said Dr. Phyllis Zee, Chief of Sleep Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Blackout shades or eye masks are recommended to help you get the best sleep. Light color also matters — red or orange light is less stimulating for the brain, and if you really need the light, Dr. Zee suggests you keep it dim and close to the floor.