Traffic at mile marker 12 on southbound Interstate 15, near Jean, on Sunday before noon. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prepare for long delays if you’re heading down the highway from Las Vegas to California to close your Thanksgiving weekend holiday.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada posted Sunday in a travel alert on its Twitter account that there’s a 13-mile backup to the Nevada-California line — roughly the drive on Interstate 15 from Jean to Primm.

“Heavy traffic to California,” the alert said. “Prepare for long delays.”

Southbound I-15 about 5 miles outside Primm at about 11 a.m. Sunday. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

On Saturday, those making an early exit from Las Vegas south to neighboring California also experienced long delays, especially toward the noon hour.

Such traffic delays are traditional on most holiday visits.