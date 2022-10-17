LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Punk rock is having a moment right now. The “When We Were Young” tour just sold out and Blink-182 is part of that tour.

Soon you will be able to see all the punk rock greats in one place in Las Vegas when The Punk Rock Museum opens in Jan. 2023.

The Las Vegas Punk Museum (KLAS)

The 12,000-square-foot museum is currently under construction and is in the process of collecting relics that will be showcased in the museum.

Among those items are Johnny Thunders’ 1959 guitar, Devo’s dome helmets, and the chainsaw that Sum 41 used to open its shows.

The museum will be located near Western and Wyoming avenues and will open on Jan. 13, 2023.