Le Cafe Du Sud owners open third location in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brand new french restaurant called Le Cafe Du Sud opened up in the southwest part of the valley on Tuesday.

8 News Now followed the owners on their journey since they opened up their first bakery at Lake Las Vegas, their second in Henderson, and now in Southern Highlands.

Carmen Barbur is the owner and described her emotions on opening day.

“It’s unbelievable, we knew that we offer a great product and we build a beautiful space, we didn’t know how the community would react, we couldn’t be more excited,” said Barbur.

Barbur and David Gazzano have worked in luxury service-based industries such as dining and retail for decades. Barbur is from Romania and Gazzano is from France.

Opening Le Cafe Du Lac in Lake Las Vegas in the summer of 2017, the two opened their second location Le Cafe Du Val in the heart of Green Valley during the pandemic.

8 News Now asked the two what the secret to opening not one, but two restaurants during a challenging time?

The couple says it’s all about excellent service, along with the highest quality level of food.

“Crepes, and galettes, savory crepes specialize with that, some salad, paninis, and beautiful french bakeries behind me,” Gazzano said.

Their house specials are what really draw the crowds into their locations.

“Fois Gras, escargot, rillettes that’s going to be a good hit, we’ve already had people have escargot for breakfast,” added Barbur.

The duo also tells 8 News Now they are hiring for all positions at Le Cafe Du.