Layoffs continue on the Strip as two resort restaurants make cuts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Layoffs on the Strip continue, with Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House at MGM Grand and Delmonico Steakhouse at the Venetian making cuts. The former will let go 63 employees, and the latter, 73.

The layoffs were attributed to several factors, including, “unforeseen business circumstances caused by the spread of COVID-19.” They also mentioned Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency declaration and CDC recommendations and orders.

Additional layoffs were noted in the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s WARN list for September. These include, among others:

Hakkasan Holdings, LLC

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc’s

Wyndham Vacation Ownership (Las Vegas Rio Location)

Wyndham Vacation Ownership (Las Vegas Harrah’s Resort)

Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc

Marriott Resorts Hospitality, Inc

Get Fresh, Get Fresh Cuts, and Get Fresh Kitchen

Oyo Hotel & Casino

The companies reported notices of layoffs to DETR.