Laxalt calls cancellation of President Trump’s Nevada rallies ‘Outrageous’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump will not be holding rallies in Las Vegas or Reno over the weekend, according to Adam Laxalt, the co-chair of the Donald Trump presidential campaign in Nevada.

Trump planned a rally in Reno on Saturday and a rally in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept, 13, at a McCarran International Airport hanger but those were canceled due to Governor Steve Sisolak’s order prohibiting large gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Laxalt, the former Nevada attorney general, tweeted the move was “unprecedented” considering how close voters are to the presidential election.

Outrageous! @realDonaldTrump rally venues in NV canceled. Welcome to Sisolak’s Nevada – home of partisan political retribution. This is unprecedented – to cancel an incumbent President’s campaign stop inside 60 days of a major contested election in a swing state. This isn’t over! — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) September 9, 2020

Governor Steve Sisolak responded to Laxalt’s tweet.

The Nevada-specific White House recommendations have consistently included recommendations to limit the size of gatherings for weeks now. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 9, 2020

A website for the Trump/Pence campaign still shows that people can sign up for tickets.