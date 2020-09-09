Laxalt calls cancellation of President Trump’s Nevada rallies ‘Outrageous’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump will not be holding rallies in Las Vegas or Reno over the weekend, according to Adam Laxalt, the co-chair of the Donald Trump presidential campaign in Nevada.

Trump planned a rally in Reno on Saturday and a rally in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept, 13, at a McCarran International Airport hanger but those were canceled due to Governor Steve Sisolak’s order prohibiting large gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Laxalt, the former Nevada attorney general, tweeted the move was “unprecedented” considering how close voters are to the presidential election.

Governor Steve Sisolak responded to Laxalt’s tweet.

A website for the Trump/Pence campaign still shows that people can sign up for tickets.

