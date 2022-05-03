LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican Adam Laxalt, the former Nevada Attorney General who is running against U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, said overturning Roe v. Wade “would constitute an historic victory” against abortion.

In a statement on Tuesday, Laxalt joined the debate and decried the leaked draft by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito as a “sinister” tactic by liberals “to intimidate and undermine the highest Court in the land and our American institutions.”

The leak was published first by Politico on Monday, and spread quickly as a clue that the court would overturn the ruling that established abortion rights for women. Nevada has since established abortion rights at the state.

After initial reactions tweeted Monday from Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford, U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, U.S. Rep. Susie Lee and U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford — all Democrats — Laxalt’s statement was among the first from Republicans. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s campaign also issued a statement on Monday.

Laxalt’s full statement:

If the leaked draft reflects the Supreme Court’s ultimate decision, it would constitute an historic victory for the sanctity of life and the principles of democratic self-determination. The Supreme Court has never had the expertise nor the authority to unilaterally legislate on abortion. After more than 50 years, that responsibility is poised to finally return to its rightful owners: the American people and their elected representatives.



The sinister act of leaking a highly confidential Supreme Court draft decision is the culmination of Left’s multi-year effort to intimidate and undermine the highest Court in the land and our American institutions. The individual(s) responsible for this unprecedented and unforgivable attack on America’s judiciary must be punished to the fullest possible extent.



The people of Nevada have already voted to make abortion rights legal in our state, and so no matter the Court’s ultimate decision on Roe, it is currently settled law in our state. Adam Laxalt, candidate for U.S. Senate

The issue is likely to dominate the U.S. Senate contest between Laxalt and Masto.

Masto’s campaign replied soon after Laxalt’s statement:

Adam Laxalt has again said what we’ve known all along: he wants Roe v. Wade overturned so he can strip away a woman’s right to choose in Nevada and across the country. He stands against the vast majority of Nevadans who are pro-choice and would be an automatic vote for federal legislation banning abortion nationwide, taking away this fundamental freedom and punishing women for seeking reproductive care. It’s why Nevadans rejected him in 2018, and why they’ll reject him again in November. Josh Marcus-Blank, Masto campaign spokesman

Rosen released a full statement Tuesday, a day after her initial reaction on Twitter:

If reports that the Supreme Court is moving to overturn Roe v Wade are true, this would have dire consequences for women’s health and reproductive freedoms across our country.



These unprecedented, rigid, and harmful attacks on women’s rights cannot go unanswered. Now more than ever, I will continue fighting to ensure the right to choose is protected, including by codifying Roe into law. Jacky Rosen, U.S. senator

Lindsey Harmon, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada said in a statement: