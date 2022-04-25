LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawyers for New Orleans Saints player Alvin Kamara and three other men told a judge Monday they need more time to review evidence in the case.

None of the four men appeared in court for a hearing Monday morning.

Attorneys for Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and the two other men said they had agreed with prosecutors to allow them more time for discovery.

All four men face charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery with substantial bodily harm after the incident outside of a Las Vegas Strip nightclub on Feb. 5.

Kamara was named a suspect in the beating before the NFL Pro Bowl on Feb. 6. He was interrogated and arrested following the game. Lammons turned himself into police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The victim told police that he was waiting outside an elevator alongside a group of people, including the four suspects, on the morning of Feb. 5. When the elevator doors opened, Kamara put his hand on the victim’s chest to stop him from entering the elevator, police said.

According to police, after the victim pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, Kamara shoved him before another suspect, identified as Lammons, punched Greene and knocked him back against a wall.

Police had previously said there was video and audio evidence in the case.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 1.