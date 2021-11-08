Lawyer for Raider Damon Arnette files counter lawsuit in claim by Aria valet; $500K demand letter cited

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst #73, cornerback Damon Arnette #20 and linebacker Nicholas Morrow #50 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after Morrow intercepted a pass from quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half of the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A counter lawsuit filed on behalf of Raiders defensive back Damon Arnette seeks damages after he was sued in a May 28 dispute involving a valet at Aria Resort & Casino.

Arnette’s lawyer, Richard Schonfeld, describes the original lawsuit as “frivolous” and solely intended to extract money from his client.

Arnette was released Monday by the Raiders, according to a report from NFL.com.

The original lawsuit was filed in Clark County District Court on June 22, 2021

The counterclaim says Arnette received a demand letter on June 2 from Flores’s lawyers demanding $500,000. The letter threatened to bring police and the NFL into the matter unless the payment was made. It also threatened to contact the media.

The original lawsuit alleges Arnette spit on Flores and poked him in the chest repeatedly after Flores refused to retrieve Arnette’s car without a valet ticket. The lawsuit includes 10 people in Arnette’s entourage who are not identified by name.

The lawsuit alleges that Arnette was intoxicated and behaving aggressively, screaming obscenities.

Flores claims mental stress and anguish due to the conflict, as well as pain and suffering. The lawsuit sought general damages and special damages, each in excess of $15,000, including attorney’s fees and court costs.

The counterclaim to that lawsuit seeks attorney’s fees and court costs, admitting to some facts cited in the original lawsuit but laying out 12 legal points — including previous waivers and statutes of limitations — that dispute any legitimate legal claim.

“The lawsuit lacks merit and is frivolous, and the demand and the lawsuit were made to extract payment from Mr. Arnette as a result of the improper threat to go to law enforcement, Mr. Arnette’s employer, and the media,” the counterclaim states.

The counterclaim was filed on Oct. 4, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit and awarding damages in excess of $15,000 along with attorney’s fees and court costs.

Arnette was also sued in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Oct. 14, 2020, in Henderson near the Las Vegas Raiders practice facility.

Schonfeld and David Chesnoff are legal partners. Their firm is also representing Henry Ruggs III, the former Raiders wide receiver who was involved in a deadly crash on Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway last week.