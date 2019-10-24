Lawsuit settled over dog shot by police in 2013

NORTH LAS VEGAS — After six years, a lawsuit between a Henderson man and the City of North Las Vegas has finally been settled for $126,100. The root of the lawsuit stems from an incident where Edward Wheeler’s dog was shot and killed by NLV police.

On September 20, 2013, Henderson and NLV police preformed a joint-execution of a search warrant at 219 Mojave Lane in Henderson — directly adjacent to Wheeler’s property at 221 Mojave Lane. The properties were separated by a tall, cinder block wall.

On Wheeler’s property, his dog Miracle was in the yard. At some point while executing the search warrant at Wheeler’s neighbor’s property, an officer fired a shot from behind the cinder block wall, striking Miracle in the head, killing her.

From the lawsuit, at no point did any of the officers enter the property at 221 Mojave, and at no point was the officer in danger from Miracle coming onto the property at 219 Mojave.

The $126,100 settlement was reached to recover damages suffered by Wheeler as a result of the actions taken by police.