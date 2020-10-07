Lawsuit names two Metro officers who killed man carrying toy sword in 2018

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A civil lawsuit against the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and two police officers involved in a 2018 shooting alleges excessive force and wrongful death.

Lloyd Gerald Napouk, 44, was shot and killed by police on Oct. 27, 2018, as he carried a plastic sword and refused to obey officers’ commands.

Metro officers Buford Kenton and Cameron Gunn are named in the lawsuit. Both are still employed by Metro, according to the lawsuit.

Metro declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed by the law offices of Peter Goldstein Law Corp. on behalf of Napouk’s parents, Gerald Elmer Napouk and Mary Napouk, and his estate, alleges nine complaints for damages and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

The lawsuit alleges excessive force, deprivation of familial relations, municipal liability, failure to train, ratification, battery/wrongful death, negligence/wrongful death, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and violation of the Americans with Disability Act.

Officers responded to a call after midnight in the 5400 block of Tinker Toy Avenue, in the area near Decatur Boulevard and Robindale Road.

They confronted Napouk, who had been reported walking around talking to himself, but were unable to get him to drop a weapon that was later determined to be a plastic sword. Callers had described it to police as a deadly weapon.

Body camera video shows officers pleading with Napouk to drop the sword. The situation escalated before K-9 units arrived at the scene.

After warnings, Napouk continued to approach officers, and both police officers shot him.

The lawsuit filed Monday seeks compensatory damages, including both survival damages and wrongful death damages. Lawyers are asking for funeral and burial expenses, medical expenses, punitive damages against the two officers, interest, court costs, attorney fees and further relief as the court may deem just.