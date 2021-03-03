UPDATE: Lawsuit names 4 baby food makers, Clark County grocers for selling products with toxic metals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lawsuit filed in Las Vegas accuses four baby food makers and Clark County grocery chains of selling baby food that contains high levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury.

The toxic heavy metals can cause serious and often irreversible damage to brain development.

The lawsuit on behalf of seven minors and their guardians was filed in Clark County District Court, according to a news release from Las Vegas law firm Eglet Adams. Law firm Kemp Jones is also involved in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit follows a report released in early February detailing the findings of a congressional investigation. The report, titled, “Baby Foods Are Tainted with Dangerous Levels of Arsenic, Lead, Cadmium, and Mercury” found that several brands of baby food sold in the United States contained unsafe levels of toxic heavy metals.

Four baby food companies are named: Beech-Nut Nutrition Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc. (Best Organic), Gerber Products Co. Inc. and Nurture Inc. (Happy Baby). The four companies cooperated in an investigation that began in 2019.

Clark County supermarkets Mariana Enterprise, Anaya Enterprises and La Bonita Grocery and Meat Market are named in the lawsuit.

Mariana and Anaya have five supermarket locations in Clark County — Mariana’s Supermarkets.

Details on the levels of the heavy metals are contained in the lawsuit summary distributed Wednesday morning.

“The lawsuit brings forth seven causes of action including Strict Liability-Failure to Warn, Breach of Implied Warranty of Merchantability, Negligence Per Se- Adulterated Product, Negligence, Violation of Nevada Deceptive Trade Practices Act, Strict Liability- Unreasonably Dangerous and Unjust Enrichment,” according to the news release.

The plaintiffs are seeking medical damages, compensatory damages, punitive damages, all attorneys’ fees and costs and any further relief that the court deems just and appropriate.

Notably, Campbell Soup Company, Walmart Inc. and Sprout Foods, Inc. were also named in the congressional report, but refused to cooperate in the investigation.