Lawsuit in teen’s death names driver, Public Works for malfunctioning crossing signal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A wrongful death lawsuit names a driver and the Clark County Department of Public Works after a teen was killed April 27 while walking home from playing basketball.

Akadian Frankopoulos, 14, was killed as he tried to cross Tropicana Avenue near Morris Street in East Las Vegas. He was in a marked crosswalk, according to police reports.

Crystal Helm, 34, was charged with failing to stop and render aid. She was released on $5,000 bail in early May pending a court hearing.

Lawyers representing Frankopoulos’s mother, Daisy Gallo, say that family and friends of the teen claim he activated the crosswalk lights before crossing the street, but the lights were malfunctioning.

The lawsuit, filed Sept. 4, alleges the Department of Public Works failed to maintain the crosswalk signal, which reportedly was not working when Frankopoulos was killed.

Public Works “breached their duty to Frankopoulos when they failed to inspect, maintain, and make necessary repairs to the traffic control device under their control, when they had express and/or constructive knowledge of its faultiness/inoperability,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Gallo. Attorneys from Battle Born Injury Lawyers are seeking general and special damages, attorney’s fees and “further relief as the Court deems proper.”