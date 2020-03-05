Lawsuit filed against State of Nevada over public education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of parents and students filed a lawsuit against the state on Wednesday. They feel the current education funding is unconstitutional and want change.
Paperwork states public education is in crisis here. The complaint identified issues from achievement scores, class sizes, quality teachers and resources.
Parents say the state continues increasing mandates but won’t keep up with needed resources in urban and rural districts.
“People that have children in public education, we have to be louder and we have to be more forceful,” said Caryne Shea.
“I think it’s going to bring some attention and get more parents involved,” said Christina Backus.
The attorney says the complaint aims to force change but adds it may take a few years. Nevada was one of only three states in the country that had not faced a legal challenge to its education funding system.