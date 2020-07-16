Lawsuit filed against Southern Nevada Detention Center over COVID-19 outbreak

PAHRUMP, Nev (KLAS) — Citing inhumane living conditions and inadequate care during a global health crisis, an immigration attorney is now filing a lawsuit against the Southern Nevada Detention Center in Pahrump. The lawsuit is directly related to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 that has made its way into the facility.

In a release sent out by Sull and Associates Attorneys at Law, immigration attorney Hardeep Sull alleges 25 of her clients have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent from Sull to the warden of SNDC, Sull details the struggles she endured while trying to set up attorney-client meetings at the facility.

You can read Sull’s full letter below:

Sull also discussed the lawsuit during a Facebook Live on Thursday afternoon: