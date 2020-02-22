Lawsuit filed against MGM Resorts International over data breach

The MGM Resorts International Mandalay Bay Resort stands in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. MGM Resorts reported revenue for the first quarter that met the average analyst estimate. Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lawsuit has been filed against MGM Resorts, following the news that the company experienced a data breach last summer. Florida law group “Morgan & Morgan” says MGM failed to protect the 10 million customers’ personal information, they say was compromised.

They also say the company tried to hide the breach from the public. MGM Resorts previously said the information stolen included driver’s license and passport information.

The company says it has hired two cybersecurity firms to investigate and help fix the breach.

Morgan & Morgan attorneys John Morgan and John Yanchunis released the following statement:

“With every data breach that is reported, one would think companies would learn to take the steps necessary to secure and protect the personal information of their customers. MGM Resorts, a global hospitality and entertainment company with destinations around the world, we allege in our complaint, failed to safeguard over 10.6 million customers’ personal information, troublingly, appears to have worked to conceal the full measure of the security breach from the public. We will continue to hold companies accountable for the harm they cause in people’s lives until they start treating consumers’ data with the care it deserves.” Mercedes Trejo, Community Relations Coordinator