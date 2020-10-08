Lawsuit filed against Metro over in-custody death of 65-year-old man in March 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The daughter of Roy Scott, who died in police custody in March 2019, has filed a lawsuit against Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department alleging his civil rights were violated.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday and names the department as well as officers Kyle Smith and Theodore Huntsman. The suit says Scott died as a result of a pressure restraint after an officer kneeled on his neck and back for 90 seconds. The suit claims Scott “pleaded to be placed in the patrol car” and said “please” 63 times over an eight-minute period before becoming unresponsive.

Roy Scott, 65, died on March 3, when police responded to a report Scott called in about three suspicious people near his apartment. Police said when they arrived at the scene, Cox came outside carrying a pipe and a knife. Officers said when they attempted to handcuff him he became agitated and struggled.

“He had mental illness but he shouldn’t be dead right now because of it,” said Rochelle Scott, Roy Scott’s daughter, in a 2019 interview.

The Clark County Coroner ruled Scott’s death as accidental from methamphetamine intoxication and other significant conditions such as paranoid schizophrenia and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

(Below is the LVMPD news conference on the in-custody death and body camera video)

The suit, filed by attorney Peter Goldstein, seeks damages for wrongful death, excessive police force, unreasonable search and seizure, violations of due process, disability discrimination and failure to train officers.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department does not comment on pending litigation.