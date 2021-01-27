Lawsuit demands ATV ban at Glen Canyon Recreation Area

In this May 2013, file photo, mountain bikers make the steep climb on the Mineral Bottom Road after riding the White Rim Trail in Canyonlands National Park, Utah. The U.S. Department of the Interior has been sued over plans to allow all-terrain vehicles in a recreation area in Utah that conservation groups say would be destructive, officials said. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The U.S. Department of the Interior has been sued over plans to allow all-terrain vehicles in a recreation area in Utah that conservation groups say would be destructive.

The Spectrum reports that the National Parks Conservation Association filed the lawsuit on Jan. 19. It demanded that the department prohibit the vehicles from the Glen Canyon Recreation Area.

The lawsuit claims ATVs would damage land, increase noise and could enter the nearby Canyonlands National Park without proper enforcement.

The Department of Interior conducted an environmental impact statement in 2017, but the results were not definitive.

The case is pending in federal court in Washington, D.C.