LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A parent is suing the Clark County School District after her young daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted at school.

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened in February 2022 at Bertha Ronzone Elementary School.

The lawsuit alleges on two separate occasions a kindergartener was assaulted in a bathroom by a fellow student.

The child reportedly told two teachers, but no one reported it to administrators or police, according to the lawsuit.

H&P Law and Richard Harris Law Firm are representing the parent.

In a statement to 8 News Now, Marjorie Hauf of Richard Harris said, “We filed a lawsuit because we want information on how this happened.”