LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas physical therapist is facing charges and the clinic where he worked is facing a lawsuit after he was accused of open and gross lewdness with a patient.

Brady Powell was working at Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance, located at 2225 Civic Center Drive, where he was arrested on two charges of open or gross lewdness on Feb. 1, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that around August 2022, Powell inappropriately touched one of his patients four separate times, “and on one occasion, intentionally exposed his erect penis” to the victim.

“[The victim] felt violated, disgusted, and embarrassed, and continues to suffer from post traumatic stress, anxiety, and difficulty sleeping with nightmares and flashbacks of the indecent exposure and nonconsensual sexual touching,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit claims that the physical therapy clinic was negligent in hiring Powell and failed in its duty to maintain a safe space.

The lawsuit is seeking at least $15,000 in damages, as well as any incurred medical expenses and lawyers’ fees.

A booking photo of Powell was not immediately available Tuesday.