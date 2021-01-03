Laws, changes you should be aware of as we kick off 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We might not have rung in 2021 with a huge bang, but that will not stop new laws from taking effect.

Here are a few that will impact most Nevadans.

The population has soared over the past ten years. More people means more court cases.

On January 4th, six new Clark County judges will help reduce the backlog.

When it comes to health care, our country continues to fight the opioid epidemic. Nevada is changing the way it tracks prescriptions for controlled substances.

Instead of giving patients paper perscription slip, doctors will be required to send the prescription electronically.

Ready to save a coin or two?

NV Energy is reducing electricity rates for southern Nevadans by $93 million. When you break it down that means an average single-family customer will save about $5 a month.

Unlike other states, nevada state legislature only meets every other year. Most of the bills passed in 2019 have already come into effect.