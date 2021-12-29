Lawry’s The Prime Rib temporarily closing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawry’s The Prime Rib Las Vegas steakhouse is temporarily closed due to staffing issues.

According to management, these staffing issues are related to challenges caused by the pandemic in recent weeks.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been skyrocketing in Nevada, with Clark County’s test positivity rate passing 10%. Of Nevada’s 2,483 new cases, 2,201 have been in Clark County, with the Omicron variant accounting for 19% of cases in the county over the past 10 days.

The restaurant plans to reopen on Jan. 3 at 5 p.m.