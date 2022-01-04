Lawry’s The Prime Rib reopened Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas favorite Lawry’s The Prime Rib reopened its dining room on Tuesday after temporarily closing due to COVID-19 staffing shortages.

Restaurant management announced last week that the staffing issues were related to challenges caused by the pandemic.

Due to unforeseen challenges and staffing issues related to the pandemic in recent weeks, we are temporarily closing in-restaurant dining until the first week of January. We are still accepting all TO GO orders. Please visit https://t.co/MONtdPvGwj to place your order. pic.twitter.com/DUWnSi7cMA — Lawry's ThePrime Rib (@LawrysPrimeRib) December 29, 2021

Related Content Labor shortage blamed for popular pizza shop cutting hours

“The last thing we want to do is keep the team on a skeleton crew and people not have a good dining experience,” Lawry’s CEO Ryan Wilson said in an interview with 8 News Now. “It’s heavily depleted, we are waiting on results, so we are at a point where we can’t run the operation.”

Lawry’s The Prime Rib Las Vegas is part of the Lawry’s chain that includes locations in Beverly Hills and Dallas. The chain recently closed the doors of its Chicago location on Dec. 31 of last year, one of many recent restaurant closures amid the strain of the global pandemic.

As of Jan. 3 in Clark County, there have been 6,499 deaths and 953 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, with the county’s positivity rate shooting up to 17.7%.

Photo Credit: Lawry’s The Prime Rib, Las Vegas website

All Lawry’s locations are now open for dine-in and to-go.