LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada lawmakers heard over two hours of public comment on Wednesday regarding the lack of funding for a school choice program aimed at helping low-income kids attend private schools.

Republican Governor Joe Lombardo is asking for more than $3 million in federal Covid relief funds for opportunity scholarships.

The Interim Finance Committee began its meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday to consider the governor’s request and it’s currently still in session.

“We’ve been fighting the fight since day one, and we will continue to fight the fight, as we move forward,” Gov. Lombardo said at a school choice rally on Friday, Aug. 4.

Lombardo and the state’s Democratic leadership have been trading barbs over the funding for opportunity scholarships for the last two weeks.

“There was never, ever, ever, ever a discussion that if we did not do something with the funding, rather than the $6.65 million that’s in law. That students would potentially lose the opportunity to stay at their schools,” Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, D-Clark County, said on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The back-and-forth came to a head at Wednesday’s meeting as dozens of people lined up to give their opposition or support for opportunity scholarships.

“Let’s keep this money right where it belongs and do the right thing for our students. Let’s not do something foolish and throw away this money to fulfill a campaign promise,” Tom Wellman, who spoke in opposition, said.

“If you really want to help low-income families? Then you will fund the opportunity scholarships to give more,” Madeline Childers, who spoke in support of the funding request, said.

The Opportunity Scholarship program started back in 2015, and eligible low-income students could receive up to $8,7000 towards tuition.

Lombardo stated last week 700 kids could be impacted if funds aren’t added.

“Wealthier families can flee a failing public school and choose a better environment for their children through charter or private school options, less fortunate families are relegated to whatever school is assigned to them,” a supporter Debra Earl said.

Sue Burch, who spoke in opposition, said, “Everything we’ve heard today, all the statements just reinforce the need to give more funds to our public schools.”

Democrats have previously criticized the governor for not addressing this during the legislative session, a comment the governor has said wasn’t accurate.