Lawmakers discuss historic Senate Bill 543 during first hearing on education funding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is one of the most important bills in Legislative history. Senate Bill 543 would overhaul Nevada’s 50-year-old funding formula.

“I wasn’t even born in 1967 when the funding formula that we have now when it to play,” said Rebecca Garcia, the president-elect of Nevada PTA. “So, the idea that the legislature is seriously considering modernization is really historic for our state and for our children.”

Lawmakers presented the bill Tuesday night during its first public hearing.

“Nobody was clear on all of the money coming in and all of the money coming out,” said Felicia Ortiz, the State Board of Education. “This simplifies the whole thing and makes it much more transparent.”

Senate Bill 543 would allow schools with at-risk students, special needs or gifted and talented students to receive more funding per student. The money would then follow the student to whichever school they attend.

“I think at the end of the day our students who have the highest needs are going to be the ones who are most impacted because the dollars are going to follow them directly,” Ortiz said.

While most agree that students in Clark County deserve better, there isn’t a consensus on how to achieve that. There is still some level of skepticism about whether this bill is the way to get there.

“We need to not just change the formula and change the framework, but we need to actually make sure our children are getting the resources that they need so that it is equitable in every zip code in Nevada,” Garcia said.

If Senate Bill 543 passes in June, it would take effect over a two year transition period in 2021.